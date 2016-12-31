Rangers vs. Avalanche
The Rangers played the Colorado Avalanche in a New Year's Eve NHL showdown on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Pepsi Center.
New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein, front, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. The Rangers won 6-2.
New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden, left, congratulates New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, as time runs out in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. The Rangers won 6-2.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andreas Martinsen (27), left, defends against New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello, both of Norway, as he digs the puck out from along the boards in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. The Rangers won 6-2.
Colorado Avalanche center Mikhail Grigorenko, left, of Russia, redirects a puck as New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal, center, and goalie Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, defend the net in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. The Rangers won 6-2.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front, of Sweden, looks to pass the puck as New York Rangers left wing Marek Hrivik, of Slovakia, pursues in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. The Rangers won 6-2.
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, front, is congratulated after time ran out in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. The Rangers won 6-2.
New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei, front right, stops the puck from going into the net after it slipped by goalie Henrik Lundqvist, back right, of Sweden, as Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg, also of Sweden, covers in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. The Rangers won 6-2.
New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller, right, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. The Rangers won 6-2.
Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard reacts after giving up a goal to New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
New York Rangers center Derek Stepan, left, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner, left, of Austria, loses control of the puck as he tries to take a shot on a breakaway as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Eric Gelinas covers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei, front left, swings at the puck as a pass from Colorado Avalanche right wing Rene Bourque, back left, flies past Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie, left, pursues the puck to the boards with New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Eric Gelinas, back, tries to check New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg, of Sweden, into the boards in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault, back center, argues a call with referees while facing the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, left, pushes away New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg, both of Sweden, from controlling the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, left, tries to move the puck around the net as New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg, both of Sweden, defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, reacts after giving up a goal to Colorado Avalanche left wing Cody McLeod in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Blake Comeau, left, fights for position in front of the crease with New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi, back, reaches over Colorado Avalanche left wing Andreas Martinsen, of Norway, to clear the puck from behind the Rangers' net in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver.
