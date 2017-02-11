Rangers vs. Avalanche
The Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche, 4-2, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammate Antti Raanta after defeating the Colorado Avalanche and securing his 400th career victory on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers celebrates after defeating the Colorado Avalanche and securing his 400th career victory on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Calvin Pickard of the Colorado Avalanche surrenders a third-period goal against Rick Nash of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Kevin Klein of the New York Rangers celebrates his third-period goal against the Colorado Avalanche with his teammates at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers makes a third-period save against Andreas Martinsen of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers is named first star of a game against the Colorado Avalanche that secured his 400th career victory on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers reacts after an empty-net goal clinched a game against the Colorado Avalanche and secured his 400th career victory on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers makes a third-period save against Andreas Martinsen of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Fans cheer after a New York Rangers victory against the Colorado Avalanche giving Henrik Lundqvist his 400th career win at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers celebrates after defeating the Colorado Avalanche and securing his 400th career victory on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a glove save in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in New York City.
Henrik Lundqvist, #30, of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against John Mitchell, #7, of the Colorado Avalanchein an NHL game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist ,#30, of the New York Rangers defends against Gabriel Landeskog, #92, of the Colorado Avalanche during the second periodin an NHL game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers, left, stops a shot in the second period against Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche, right, in an NHL game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist, #30, and Adam Clendening, #4, of the New York Rangers defend Matt Nieto, #83, of the Colorado Avalanche in the second period of an NHL game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
New York Ranger goalie Henrik Lundqvist, left, makes a save in the second period against Mark Barberio, right, of the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Nick Holden, right, of the New York Rangers clears the puck from Nikita Zadorov, left, of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Jesper Fast, #19, and Oscar Lindberg, #24, of the New York Rangers react to a shot from teammate Kevin Klein that goes past Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard, #31, for a goal in the first period of an NHL game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Mikko Rantanen, #96, of the Colorado Avalanche clears the puck during a shot attempt in the first period by J.T. Miller, #10, of the New York Rangers in an NHL game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Kevin Klein, right, of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammate Brady Skjei, left, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Kevin Klein, #8, of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammate Oscar Lindberg, #24, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
John Mitchell, #7, of the Colorado Avalanche tries to play the puck in the first period against Jimmy Vesey, #26, and Derek Stepan, #21, of the New York Rangers on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
