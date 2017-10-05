Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 78° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    RangersSportsHockey

    Rangers vs. Avalanche

    Updated

    +-

    The Rangers fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 4-2, in their 2017-18 season opener on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

    Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the third period against Sven Andrighetto #10 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers looks on as the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a third period empty net goal at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers shoots the puck in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Mats Zuccarello #36 and Mika Zibanejad #93 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 and Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers look on as the Colorado Avalanche celebrate an empty net goal late in the third period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Andrei Mironov #94 of the Colorado Avalanche skates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Andrei Mironov #94 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Semyon Varlamov #1 of the Colorado Avalanche makes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Semyon Varlamov #1 of the Colorado Avalanche makes a save in the third period against Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers is introduced prior to a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    The New York Rangers salute the crowd prior
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    The New York Rangers salute the crowd prior to a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates Patrik Nemeth #12 of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against Tyson Barrie #4 and Blake Comeau #14 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the New York Rangers plays the puck kin the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the New York Rangers skates against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers is introduced prior to a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers controls the puck in the first period against Patrik Nemeth #12 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers is introduced prior to a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers wins a face off during the first period against J.T. Compher #37 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    A general view during the national anthem prior
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    A general view during the national anthem prior to a game between the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

    A general view during the national anthem prior
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    A general view during the national anthem prior to a game between the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK