Rangers vs. Avalanche

The Rangers fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 4-2, in their 2017-18 season opener on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the third period against Sven Andrighetto #10 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers looks on as the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a third period empty net goal at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers shoots the puck in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Mats Zuccarello #36 and Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers look on as the Colorado Avalanche celebrate an empty net goal late in the third period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Andrei Mironov #94 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Semyon Varlamov #1 of the Colorado Avalanche makes a save in the third period against Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers is introduced prior to a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The New York Rangers salute the crowd prior to a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates Patrik Nemeth #12 of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against Tyson Barrie #4 and Blake Comeau #14 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the New York Rangers plays the puck kin the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Kevin Shattenkirk #22 of the New York Rangers skates against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers is introduced prior to a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers controls the puck in the first period against Patrik Nemeth #12 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers is introduced prior to a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers wins a face off during the first period against J.T. Compher #37 of the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) A general view during the national anthem prior to a game between the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 in New York City.