Rangers vs. Blue Jackets
The Rangers rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-4, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Matt Calvert of the Columbus Blue Jackets flips the puck away from Jesper Fast of the New York Rangers during the second period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Michael Grabner of the New York Rangers celebrates in front of Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets after scoring a goal during the second period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Lukas Sedlak of the Columbus Blue Jackets flips the puck past Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers for a goal during the second period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Lukas Sedlak of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by Scott Hartnell of the Columbus Blue Jackets after scoring a goal during the second period of the game against the New York Rangers on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Ryan McDonagh of the New York Rangers and Matt Calvert of the Columbus Blue Jackets skate after a loose puck during the second period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Brandon Dubinsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets checks Brady Skjei of the New York Rangers into the boards while chasing after a loose puck during the second period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Matt Calvert of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Kevin Klein of the New York Rangers battle for control of the puck during the second period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert, left, controls the puck as New York Rangers' Derek Stepan defends during the second period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson, left, and New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson, left to right, Scott Hartnell and Lukas Sedlak celebrate their goal against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak, right, scores a goal against New York Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist during the second period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Scott Hartnell of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates after beating Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers for a goal during the first period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a power-play goal during the first period of the game against the New York Rangers on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Markus Nutivaara of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of the game against the New York Rangers on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Mats Zuccarello of the New York Rangers trips over Josh Anderson of the Columbus Blue Jackets while chasing after a loose puck during the first period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Oscar Lindberg of the New York Rangers and Jesper Fast of the New York Rangers celebrate after Lindberg beat Curtis McElhinney #30 of the Columbus Blue Jackets for a goal during the first period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Brandon Pirri of the New York Rangers skates the puck away from Lukas Sedlak of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Sam Gagner of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the New York Rangers on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Cam Atkinson of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the New York Rangers on Jan. 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara, left, of Finland, and New York Rangers' Chris Kreider fight for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
New York Rangers' J.T. Miller, right, dumps the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Sam Gagner during the first period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert chase the puck during the first period of an NHL game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
