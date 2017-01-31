Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 29° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    RangersSportsHockey

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers controls the puck against Dalton Prout #47 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

    William Karlsson #25 of the Columbus Blue Jackets
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    William Karlsson #25 of the Columbus Blue Jackets defends against Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers plays the puck during the first period against Ryan Murray #27 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers controls the puck against Dalton Prout #47 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.