    New York Rangers' J.T. Miller, right, carries the (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete)

    New York Rangers' J.T. Miller, right, carries the puck up ice as Columbus Blue Jackets' David Savard defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

    Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2, on Monday at Nationwide Arena.

    New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes, right, celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete)

    New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates Brady Skjei, left, and Kevin Klein during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Rangers beat the Blue Jackets 3-2.

    New York Rangers' Nick Holden, left, and Columbus
    (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete)

    New York Rangers' Nick Holden, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

    New York Rangers' Michael Grabner, left, of Austria,
    (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete)

    New York Rangers' Michael Grabner, left, of Austria, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

    Columbus Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky, left to right,
    (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete)

    Columbus Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky, left to right, Matt Calvert and Brandon Saad celebrate Dubinsky's goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

    New York Rangers' Nick Holden, right, pushes Columbus
    (Credit: AP / Jay LaPrete)

    New York Rangers' Nick Holden, right, pushes Columbus Blue Jackets' Matt Calvert to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

