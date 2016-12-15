Rangers vs. Stars

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) A linesman (63) separates New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller (10) and Dallas Stars forward Brett Ritchie (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, December 15, 2016, in Dallas.

(Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) (Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) The Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) battles the New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes (13) for a face-off in the second period at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Rangers won, 2-0.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal against Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars in the third period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) (Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) The New York Rangers celebrate a 2-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) (Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) makes a save on the New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) in the second period at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Rangers won, 2-0.

(Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) (Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) stops a shot on goal by the Dallas Stars' Jason Spezza (90) in the second period at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Rangers won, 2-0.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Stars forward Brett Ritchie (25) and New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller (10) and defenseman Marc Staal (18) get into a shoving match during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, December 15, 2016, in Dallas.

(Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) (Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) The Dallas Stars' Cody Eakin (20) hits New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) and knocks him out of the game for a major penalty in the first period at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Rangers won, 2-0.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal against Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars in the third period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal against Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars in the third period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers scores a goal against Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars in the third period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn (14) battles for a rebound as New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, December 15, 2016, in Dallas.

(Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) (Credit: TNS / Nathan Hunsinger) Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) stops a shot on goal by the New York Rangers in the second period at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Rangers won, 2-0.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) New York Rangers forward Kevin Hayes (13) battles for a rebound as Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) and defenseman John Klingberg (3) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars blocks a shot against Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers in the second period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars blocks a shot against Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers in the second period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Stars forward Jiri Hudler (22) battles for a rebound as New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) and defenseman Dan Girardi (5) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Dallas.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) stops a shot on goal from New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars blocks a shot against Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers in the second period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars blocks a shot against Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers in the second period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars blocks a shot against Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers in the second period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars blocks a shot against Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers in the second period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) attempts a backhand shot on a breakaway as Dallas Stars goalie Antti Niemi (31) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Dallas. Niemi would block the shot.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Brett Ritchie #25 of the Dallas Stars shoots the puck against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers in the first period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after being hit by Cody Eakin #20 of the Dallas Stars in the first period at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars battles for the puck against Oscar Lindberg #24 of the New York Rangers at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers returns to the game after leaving the ice in the first period against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) A trainer, right, checks on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) after a hit by Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Dallas.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Stars forward Brett Ritchie (25) attempts a shot as New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) and defenseman Nick Holden (22) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Dallas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars prepares to take on the New York Rangers at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Head coach Lindy Ruff looks on as the Dallas Stars prepare to take on the New York Rangers at American Airlines Center on Dec. 15, 2016 in Dallas, Texas.

