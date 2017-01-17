Subscribe
    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers look on after the Dallas Stars scored their third goal of the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Rangers vs. Stars

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers flips the puck out of the net as the Dallas Stars celebrate a second period goal at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers surrenders a goal in the second period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Cody Eakin #20 of the Dallas Stars scores
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Cody Eakin #20 of the Dallas Stars scores a goal in the second period against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers fights Cody Eakin #20 of the Dallas Stars during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on as the Dallas Stars celebrate a goal in the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers fights Cody Eakin #20 of the Dallas Stars during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars celebrates his first period goal against the New York Rangers with teammate Stephen Johns #28 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers scores a goal in the first period past Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers has a shot against Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars hit the post during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on after surrendering a second goal of the first period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on after the Dallas Stars scored their third goal of the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends his net in the first period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers attempts a shot in the first period against John Klingberg #3 of the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers scores a goal in the first period past Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

