Rangers vs. Stars
The Rangers host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers flips the puck out of the net as the Dallas Stars celebrate a second period goal at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers surrenders a goal in the second period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Cody Eakin #20 of the Dallas Stars scores a goal in the second period against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers fights Cody Eakin #20 of the Dallas Stars during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on as the Dallas Stars celebrate a goal in the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers fights Cody Eakin #20 of the Dallas Stars during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars celebrates his first period goal against the New York Rangers with teammate Stephen Johns #28 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers scores a goal in the first period past Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers has a shot against Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars hit the post during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on after surrendering a second goal of the first period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on after the Dallas Stars scored their third goal of the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends his net in the first period against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers attempts a shot in the first period against John Klingberg #3 of the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers scores a goal in the first period past Antti Niemi #31 of the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
