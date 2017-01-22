Rangers vs. Red Wings
The Rangers defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 1-0, in overtime on Sunday at Joe Louis Arena.
New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller (10) scores against Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
New York Rangers' J.T. Miller, right, celebrates with Mats Zuccarello (36) after scoring against Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers tries to control the puck in front of Mike Green #25 of the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers tries to control the puck while being checked by Nick Jensen #3 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Gustav Nyquist #14 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to get around the stick of Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Justin Abdelkader #8 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck in front of Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen (3) blocks a New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) stops a New York Rangers' Brady Skjei (76) shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
Darren Helm #43 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to turn up ice around Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Frans Nielsen #51 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck in front of Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to get around the stick of Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen (3) clears the puck from New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash (61) as Riley Sheahan (15) looks on in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to get a shot off next Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Justin Abdelkader #8 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to knock down the puck between Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Dan Girardi #5 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Riley Sheahan #15 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to get control of the puck while playing the New York Rangers during the first period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Riley Sheahan #15 of the Detroit Red Wings heads up ice in front of Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) knocks the puck from New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg (40) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) battle for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) stops a Detroit Red Wings shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers heads up ice in front of Riley Sheahan #15 of the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Riley Sheahan #15 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to escape the defense of Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 22, 2017 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) blocks a New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Detroit.
