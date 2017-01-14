Rangers vs. Canadiens
The Rangers face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at Bell Centre in Montreal.
New York Rangers' Brady Skjei (76) defends as Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw (65) and Paul Byron (41) defend during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers celebrates a first period goal with teammates during the NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on January 14, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Nathan Beaulieu #28 of the Montreal Canadiens skates the puck past J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on January 14, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Montreal Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien, top center, looks on from behind the bench during first-period NHL hockey game action against the New York Rangers in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Nathan Beaulieu #28 of the Montreal Canadiens slides to defend against Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on January 14, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers jumps in front of goaltender Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens as the puck flies past them during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on January 14, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Andrew Shaw #65 of the Montreal Canadiens and J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers fight during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on January 14, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is scored against by New York Rangers' Brandon Pirri during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) moves against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Linesmen Matt MacPherson (83) and Michel Cormier (73) come between New York Rangers' J.T. Miller (10) and Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw as they fight during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
