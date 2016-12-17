Rangers vs. Predators
The Rangers beat the Nashville Predators, 2-1, in a shootout on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) beats Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, for a shootout goal at an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. The goal would end up being the game-winner.
New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36), of Norway, seals a victory with a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, during the shootout period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) almost scores as the puck just stays out of the net behind Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, uses his stick to stop Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) during the shootout period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, and Nashville Predators' Craig Smith (15) eye the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, makes the pad save as defenseman Nick Holden (22) keeps Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen away from the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators' Mike Fisher celebrates his goal with teammate Colin Wilson (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, takes the knee of Nashville Predators Viktor Arvidsson (38) as he crashes the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) defends against New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash (61), left, celebrates his goal with center Kevin Hayes (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, makes the stop during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, battles with New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) controls the puck into the Nashville Predators offensive zone during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
