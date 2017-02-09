Rangers vs. Predators
The Rangers host the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Nashville Predators with teammate Brady Skjei #76 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Nashville Predators with teammate Brady Skjei #76 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Nashville Predators with teammate Brady Skjei #76 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers takes the puck out of the net after surrendering a goal in the second period against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period under pressure from Pontus Aberg #46 of the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers takes the puck out of the net after surrendering a goal in the second period against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends the net during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Juuse Saros #74 of the Nashville Predators stops a breakaway attempt in the first period against Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Cody McLeod #55 of the Nashville Predators celebrates his first period against the New York Rangers with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a glove save in the first period against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Juuse Saros #74 and Matt Irwin #52 of the Nashville Predators defend a scoring chance against Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Juuse Saros #74 of the Nashville Predators stops a breakaway attempt in the first period against Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the first period against Ryan Ellis #4 of the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
