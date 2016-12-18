Rangers vs. Devils

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes skates after he scores in a shootout in overtime against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016. The Rangers defeated the Devils 3-2.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers player salute the fans after winning 3-2 in a shootout in overtime against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes skates after he scores in a shootout in overtime against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes shoots to score the winning goal against New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider in a shootout during overtime in an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016. The Rangers defeated the Devils 3-2.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers players congratulate Rangers center Kevin Hayes after he scores in a shootout in overtime against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes scores the winning goal against New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider in a shootout during overtime in an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016. The Rangers defeated the Devils 3-2.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello scores a goal against New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider during a shootout in overtime in in an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016. The Rangers defeated the Devils 3-2.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist looks on against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New Jersey Devils players celebrate a power-play goal by Devils right wing PA Parenteau against the New York Rangers in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist keeps his eye on the puck during a face-off against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a glove save against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist stands in goal after New Jersey Devils right wing PA Parenteau scores a power-play goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist lays on the ice as New Jersey Devils players celebrate a power-play goal by Devils right wing PA Parenteau in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein checks New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist looks on against the New Jersey Devils in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist covers the puck as New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall looks to rebound in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Rangers center Derek Stepan react as the New Jersey Devils celebrate a power-play goal by Devils right wing PA Parenteau in the second period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner skates against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Derek Stepan skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider saves a shot by New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider protects the goal against the New York Rangers in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider makes a save as New York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello looks for the rebound in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash skates with the puck guarded by New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes skates with the puck guarded by New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault looks on against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Derek Stepan controls the puck ahead of New Jersey Devils left wing Vernon Fiddler in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider makes a save against the New York Rangers in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) New York Rangers center Derek Stepan looks on before a face-off against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec.18, 2016.