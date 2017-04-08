Rangers vs. Senators
The Rangers lost to the Ottawa Senators, 3-1, on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck as teammate Jimmy Vesey #26 jumps over a fallen Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators in the first period at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against Mike Hoffman #68 and Cody Ceci #5 of the Ottawa Senators in the first period at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers with team mates Cody Ceci #5, Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 and Mark Stone #61 at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save against the Ottawa Senators in the second period at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki (74) fights with New York Rangers' Tanner Glass (15) during the first period of an NHL game in Ottawa on Saturday April 8, 2017.
Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki (74) checks New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Saturday April 8, 2017.
Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) is checked by New York Rangers' Kevin Klein (8) and Adam Clendening (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Saturday April 8, 2017.
Oscar Lindberg #24 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against Chris Wideman #6 of the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers shoots the puck as Ben Harpur #67 of the Ottawa Senators reacts in the first period at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Tanner Glass #15 of the New York Rangers runs into Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators in the crease as Dion Phaneuf #2 of the Ottawa Senators defends the net in the first period at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Derick Brassard #19 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his second period goal against the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers poke checks the puck away from Ryan Dzingel #18 of the Ottawa Senators as Dan Girardi #5 of the New York Rangers looks on in the second period at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Ottawa Senators' Ben Harpur (67) checks New York Rangers' J.T. Miller (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Saturday April 8, 2017.
Steven Kampfer #43 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against Fredrik Claesson #33 of the Ottawa Senators in the first period at Canadian Tire Centre on April 8, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
