    Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers slides into Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Rangers vs. Flyers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

    (Credit: TNS / Steven M. Falk)

    The Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds and the New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh (27) look for the puck during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

    (Credit: TNS / Steven M. Falk)

    The Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov and the New York Rangers' Dan Girardi get tangled in front of goalie Steve Mason during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

    (Credit: TNS / Steven M. Falk)

    The Philadelphia Flyers' Andrew MacDonald and the New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes vie for a loose puck during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers keeps his eyes on the play during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    (Credit: AP / Tom Mihalek)

    Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas, left, Michael Del Zotto, right, keep the puck away from New York Rangers' Jesper Fast, center, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers slides into Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Brady Skjei #76 and Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers collide during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers is stopped by Radko Gudas #3 and Michael Del Zotto #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    (Credit: AP / Tom Mihalek)

    New York Rangers' Jimmy Vesey, left, is followed by Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny as he brings the puck into the offensive zone during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers slides into Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers is checked into the boards by Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes the save as Brayden Schenn #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks for the rebound during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Radko Gudas #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Brandon Pirri #73 of the New York Rangers battle for the puck during the first period at the Wells Fargo Center on January 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

