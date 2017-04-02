Rangers vs. Flyers
The Rangers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save in the first period as Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers looks for a rebound at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Philadelphia Flyers clears the puck in the first period against Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers skates against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a glove save on a shot from Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against Pierre-Edouard Bellemare #78 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers controls the puck in the first period against Brandon Manning #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the first period against Michael Del Zotto #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers draws a hooking penalty in the first period against Brandon Manning #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
