Rangers vs. Penguins
The Rangers fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-2, on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) is sandwiched between New York Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein (8) and center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei checks both Pittsburgh Penguins center Eric Fehr (16) and left wing Scott Wilson (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) checks Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Scott Wilson (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Eric Fehr (16) and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) vie for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) scores a goal on Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) slides the puck past New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
New York Rangers' Marek Hrivik (46) congratulates Matt Puempel (12) for his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) checks Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) and New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal (18) mix it up in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Pittsburgh.
