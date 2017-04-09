Subscribe
    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period power-play goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Rangers vs. Penguins

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2, on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Magnus Hellberg #45 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Magnus Hellberg #45 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Magnus Hellberg #45 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Magnus Hellberg #45 of the New York Rangers defends the net with his teammates in the second period against Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the first period against Oskar Sundqvist #40 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers accepts the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award from Patti Ann and Conor McDonald prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers plays the puck in the second period against Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers defends the net in the second period against Oskar Sundqvist #40 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Magnus Hellberg #45 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Magnus Hellberg #45 of the New York Rangers surrenders a second period goal against Carter Rowney #37 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with teammates Derek Stepan #21 and Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates a first-period goal in front of Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scored by teammate Derek Stepan at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

    Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers Rangers top Penguins in regular-season finale

