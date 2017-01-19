Subscribe
    New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich tries (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich tries to get past Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick during the first period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Rangers vs. Maple Leafs

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers played the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2016, at the Air Canada Centre.

    Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown and
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown and New York Rangers center Derek Stepan battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    New York Rangers players celebrate a goal against
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    New York Rangers players celebrate a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs as Maple Leafs' left wing James van Riemsdyk looks on during the second period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen)

    Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against J.T. Miller of the New York Rangers during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Jake Gardiner of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen)

    Jake Gardiner of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against Mats Zuccarello of the New York Rangers during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Mats Zuccarello of the New York Rangers skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen)

    Mats Zuccarello of the New York Rangers skates with the puck against William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner is stopped
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner is stopped by New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the second period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Frederik Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leafs makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen)

    Frederik Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leafs makes a big save against Michael Grabner of the New York Rangers during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash shoots
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash shoots on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen during the first period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich scores
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen as Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick (2) defends during the first period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash shoots
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash shoots on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen as Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews defends during the first period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen makes a
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen makes a save in front of New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider during the first period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen)

    Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck during warm-ups prior to play against the New York Rangers in an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers faces
    (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen)

    Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers faces a shot during warm-ups prior to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammate James van Riemsdyk during the first period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich tries
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich tries to get past Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick during the first period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers faces
    (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen)

    Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers faces a shot in warm-ups prior to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    Frank Corrado of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Claus Andersen)

    Frank Corrado of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during warm-ups prior to play against the New York Rangers in an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

    New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes battles with
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes battles with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner as Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen looks on during the first period of an NHL game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Toronto.

