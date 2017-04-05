Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 58° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    RangersSportsHockey

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40), (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40), of Austria, battles for the puck against Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.

    Rangers vs. Capitals

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers lost to the Washington Capitals, 2-0, on Wednesday at the Verizon Center.

    New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20)
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) holds on to Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65), of
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65), of Austria, chases the puck against New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, celebrates his goal with defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), of
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby reaches for the
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby reaches for the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.

    New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24), of
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24), of Sweden, and Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) watch the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.