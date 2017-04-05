Rangers vs. Capitals
The Rangers lost to the Washington Capitals, 2-0, on Wednesday at the Verizon Center.
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) holds on to Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65), of Austria, chases the puck against New York Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, celebrates his goal with defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby reaches for the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.
New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg (24), of Sweden, and Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) watch the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington.
