Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 3: Rangers vs. Canadiens
The Rangers fell to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-1, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
The Montreal Canadiens celebrate their third-period power-play goal as Dan Girardi #5 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers look on in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Shea Weber #6 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his third-period goal with teammate Alex Galchenyuk #27 as Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers looks on during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after surrendering a third-period goal as Paul Byron #41 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brady Skjei #76 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers watch the replay of the Montreal Canadiens' third goal of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Kevin Klein #8, Rick Nash #61 and Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers watch the replay of the Montreal Canadiens' third goal of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers look on after the Montreal Canadiens scored a third period power play goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on after the Montreal Canadiens scored a third-period power-play goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers look on after the Montreal Canadiens scored a third-period power-play goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on after surrendering a second-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers look on after surrendering a second-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers look on after surrendering a second-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Nathan Beaulieu #28 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates a goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers scored in the second period by Artturi Lehkonen #62 during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Nathan Beaulieu #28 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates a goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers scored in the second period by Artturi Lehkonen #62 during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends a shot in the first period against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens defends against Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers in the first period during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers controls the puck in the first period against Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Steve Ott #92 of the Montreal Canadiens defends against Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers in the first period during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a first period save against Paul Byron #41 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens gets tangled up with Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers in the first period during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Tanner Glass #15 of the New York Rangers blockes a shot attempt in the first period against Jeff Petry #26 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Montreal Canadiens' Dwight King, right, takes a shot past New York Rangers' Marc Staal during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.
New York Rangers' Marc Staal, right, tries to block a shot by Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.
Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, right, falls backward while New York Rangers' Kevin Klein, left, and Marc Staal look on during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, left, gets up off the ice while other players scuffle nearby during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.
Fans watch warmups prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.
The image of Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers is projected on the ice prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Ranges and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.
The image of Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers is projected on the ice prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Ranges and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.
A fan celebrates Easter while watching the warmups prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Ranges and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.
Alex Galchenyuk #27 of the Montreal Canadiens stretched prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Ranges and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.
The New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens warmup prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.