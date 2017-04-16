The Rangers fell to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-1, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The Montreal Canadiens celebrate their third-period power-play goal as Dan Girardi #5 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers look on in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Shea Weber #6 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his third-period goal with teammate Alex Galchenyuk #27 as Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers looks on during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after surrendering a third-period goal as Paul Byron #41 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Brady Skjei #76 and Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers watch the replay of the Montreal Canadiens' third goal of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Kevin Klein #8, Rick Nash #61 and Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers watch the replay of the Montreal Canadiens' third goal of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers look on after the Montreal Canadiens scored a third period power play goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on after the Montreal Canadiens scored a third-period power-play goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers look on after the Montreal Canadiens scored a third-period power-play goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers looks on after surrendering a second-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers look on after surrendering a second-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers look on after surrendering a second-period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Nathan Beaulieu #28 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates a goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers scored in the second period by Artturi Lehkonen #62 during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Nathan Beaulieu #28 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates a goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers scored in the second period by Artturi Lehkonen #62 during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers defends a shot in the first period against the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens defends against Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers in the first period during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers controls the puck in the first period against Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Steve Ott #92 of the Montreal Canadiens defends against Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers in the first period during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a first period save against Paul Byron #41 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens gets tangled up with Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers in the first period during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Tanner Glass #15 of the New York Rangers blockes a shot attempt in the first period against Jeff Petry #26 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) Montreal Canadiens' Dwight King, right, takes a shot past New York Rangers' Marc Staal during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.

(Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) New York Rangers' Marc Staal, right, tries to block a shot by Montreal Canadiens' Paul Byron during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.

(Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, right, falls backward while New York Rangers' Kevin Klein, left, and Marc Staal look on during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.

(Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, left, gets up off the ice while other players scuffle nearby during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.

(Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans watch warmups prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) The image of Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers is projected on the ice prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Ranges and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) The image of Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers is projected on the ice prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Ranges and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) A fan celebrates Easter while watching the warmups prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Ranges and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Alex Galchenyuk #27 of the Montreal Canadiens stretched prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New York Ranges and Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on April 16, 2017.