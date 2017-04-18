The Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 2-1, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The series is tied at 2-2.

Boxscore

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The New York Rangers bench celebrates a second period goal scored against the Montreal Canadiens by Rick Nash during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers and Jeff Petry #26 of the Montreal Canadiens mix it up during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Montreal Canadiens with his teammates during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Rick Nash #61, Jimmy Vesey #26, Mika Zibanejad #93 and Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers celebrate on the bench after defeating the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after defeating the Montreal Canadiens after game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers and Alexander Radulov #47 of the Montreal Canadiens collied late in the second period during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the third period against Brandon Davidson #88 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The New York Rangers celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the third period against Brandon Davidson #88 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens makes a save in the third period against Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Rick Nash #61, Jimmy Vesey #26, Mika Zibanejad #93, Kevin Hayes #13 and J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers celebrate on the bench after defeating the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after defeating the Montreal Canadiens after game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Montreal Canadiens with his teammates during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers defend the net in the second period against Dwight King #21 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Montreal Canadiens with his teammates during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers defend the net in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers misses a scoring chance in the first period against Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers scores a first period goal past Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers scores a first period goal past Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his first period goal against the New York Rangers with his teammates during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens skates out for warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett) A window display for the New York Rangers appears on 33rd Street prior to the game against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.