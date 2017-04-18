Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 43° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    RangersSportsHockey

    Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 4: Rangers vs. Canadiens

    Updated

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 2-1, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The series is tied at 2-2.

    Boxscore

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    The New York Rangers bench celebrates a second
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    The New York Rangers bench celebrates a second period goal scored against the Montreal Canadiens by Rick Nash during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers and Jeff Petry #26 of the Montreal Canadiens mix it up during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Montreal Canadiens with his teammates during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Rick Nash #61, Jimmy Vesey #26, Mika Zibanejad
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61, Jimmy Vesey #26, Mika Zibanejad #93 and Kevin Hayes #13 of the New York Rangers celebrate on the bench after defeating the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after defeating the Montreal Canadiens after game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers and Alexander Radulov #47 of the Montreal Canadiens collied late in the second period during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the third period against Brandon Davidson #88 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    The New York Rangers celebrate after defeating the
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    The New York Rangers celebrate after defeating the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the third period against Brandon Davidson #88 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens makes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens makes a save in the third period against Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Rick Nash #61, Jimmy Vesey #26, Mika Zibanejad
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61, Jimmy Vesey #26, Mika Zibanejad #93, Kevin Hayes #13 and J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers celebrate on the bench after defeating the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers reacts after defeating the Montreal Canadiens after game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Montreal Canadiens with his teammates during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Nick Holden #22 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers defend the net in the second period against Dwight King #21 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second period goal against the Montreal Canadiens with his teammates during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Marc Staal #18 of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Marc Staal #18 of the New York Rangers defend the net in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers misses a scoring chance in the first period against Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers scores a first period goal past Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers scores a first period goal past Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his first period goal against the New York Rangers with his teammates during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Montreal Canadiens during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens skates out for warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Fans arrive for the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    A window display for the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    A window display for the New York Rangers appears on 33rd Street prior to the game against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens skates out for warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2017 in New York City.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.