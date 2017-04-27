The Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Thursday at the Canadian Tire Center.

Boxscore

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) runs over Ottawa Senators defenseman Ben Harpur (67) while checking Senators center Kyle Turris (7) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers defenaeman Ryan McDonagh, center, celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with right wing Mats Zuccarello, left, and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators makes a save against Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers in the first period in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers right wing Kevin Hayes (13) runs over Ottawa Senators defenseman Ben Harpur as he checks Senators center Kyle Turris, right, during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) chases the puck with defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27), right wing Kevin Hayes (13) and defenseman Dan Girardi (5) and Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (19) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Kyle Turris #7 of the Ottawa Senators wins the face-off against Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) is hit by New York Rangers left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: AP / Fred Chartrand) (Credit: AP / Fred Chartrand) Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) makes a save as defenseman Marc Methot (3) works against New York Rangers left wing Rick Nash (61) in the goal crease during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Craig Anderson #41 and Marc Methot #3 of the Ottawa Senators defend against Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators battles for the loose puck against Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

(Credit: AP / Fred Chartrand) (Credit: AP / Fred Chartrand) New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) hits Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur (16) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (19) works for the puck with Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur (16) as Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) watches during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher, center, and players react to a penalty call during the first period in Game 1 of the team's NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save on Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) Ottawa Senators center Tommy Wingels (57) battles for the puck with New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) in front of Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) as Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) watches during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) General view of the ice surface at Canadian Tire Centre prior to the start of a game against of the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) A young fan hams it up with a mini Stanley Cup model prior to the start of the game between of the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Fans ham it up prior to the start of the game between of the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 27, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.