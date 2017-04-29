Subscribe
    RangersSportsHockey

    Eastern Conference semifinals Game 2: Rangers vs. Senators

    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

    Boxscore

    New York Rangers' Michael Grabner (40) celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld)

    New York Rangers' Michael Grabner (40) celebrates his goal against the teammates Jesper Fast (19) and Nick Holden (22) during the first period against the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Ottawa.

    New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40)
    (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld)

    New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) celebrates his goal as Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) looks on during the first period in Game 2 the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Ottawa.

    New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) slides
    (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld)

    New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (10) slides into Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the first period in Game 2 the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Ottawa.

    A fan hams it up prior to the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo)

    A fan hams it up prior to the start of the game between the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 29, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

    New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) battles
    (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld)

    New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) battles along the boards with Ottawa Senators defenseman Fredrik Claesson (33) during the first period in Game 2 in the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Ottawa.

    Fans ham it up prior to the start
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo)

    Fans ham it up prior to the start of the game between the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 29, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

    Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates his
    (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld)

    Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ben Harpur (67)during the first period in Game 2 against the New York Rangers in the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Ottawa.

    Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers looks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo)

    Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers looks on during warmups prior to a game against the Ottawa Senators in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 29, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) makes a
    (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld)

    Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) makes a save as New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh (27) looks for a rebound during the first period in Game 2 the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Ottawa.

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) is
    (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld)

    New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) is scored on by Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the first period in Game 2 against the New York Rangers in the second-round of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Ottawa.

    A fan wears decorated shoes prior to the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo)

    A fan wears decorated shoes prior to the start of the game between the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 29, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo)

    Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers is interviewed by Brian Boucher, colour analyst for NBC sports during warmups prior to a game against the Ottawa Senators in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 29, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

