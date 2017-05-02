Eastern Conference semifinals Game 3: Rangers vs. Senators
The Rangers host the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Ottawa Senators during game three of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in New York City.
Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators skates out for warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Ottawa Senators during game three of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators (L) walks out for warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers arrives to play against the Ottawa Senators in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.
Ottawa Senators fans take in warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.
Tanner Glass #15 of the New York Rangers looks at his son prior to the game against the Ottawa Senators in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.
Dion Phaneuf #2 of the Ottawa Senators arrives to play against the New York Rangers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tanner Glass #15 of the New York Rangers looks at his son prior to the game against the Ottawa Senators in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.