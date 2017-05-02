Subscribe
    Eastern Conference semifinals Game 3: Rangers vs. Senators

    The Rangers host the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Boxscore

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first period goal against the Ottawa Senators during game three of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in New York City.

    Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators skates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators skates out for warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.

    Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators (L)
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators (L) walks out for warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.

    Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers arrives to play against the Ottawa Senators in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.

    Ottawa Senators fans take in warm-ups prior to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Ottawa Senators fans take in warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Rangers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.

    Tanner Glass #15 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Tanner Glass #15 of the New York Rangers looks at his son prior to the game against the Ottawa Senators in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.

    Dion Phaneuf #2 of the Ottawa Senators arrives
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Dion Phaneuf #2 of the Ottawa Senators arrives to play against the New York Rangers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 2, 2017 in New York City.

