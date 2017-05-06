The Rangers play the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Canadian Tire Center. The series is tied, 2-2.

(Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) Ottawa Senators left wing Viktor Stalberg (24) checks New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) to the ice during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Mark Stone #61 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his first period goal with teammate Tom Pyatt #10 against the New York Rangers in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators allows a first period goal by Nick Holden #22 (not shown) of the New York Rangers in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Jesper Fast #19 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period goal as Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators lies on the ice and Mark Stone #61 of the Ottawa Senators and Michael Grabner #40 of the New York Rangers look on in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) and Ottawa Senators center Tom Pyatt (10) battle for the puck along the boards during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Mark Stone #61 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his first period goal withbteammates Fredrik Claesson #33 and Chris Wideman #6 as Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers clears the puck in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) hits New York Rangers left wing Tanner Glass (15) during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) checks Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) New York Rangers left wing Tanner Glass (15) checks Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with defenseman Fredrik Claesson (33) during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) makes a save on New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner (40) during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) makes a save on Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Burrows (14) during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers skates during warmups prior to a game against the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers, with teammates Fredrik Claesson (33) and Chris Wideman (6), during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (19) celebrates his goal Brendan Smith (42) and Brady Skjei (76) during the first period against the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (19) celebrates after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi (5) and Ottawa Senators left wing Viktor Stalberg (24) battle during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) (Credit: Getty Images / Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo) Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers skates during warmups prior to a game against the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) (Credit: AP / Adrian Wyld) Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur (16) hits New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner, right, as Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) and Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (19) looks on during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) scores against Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) as left wing Alex Burrows (14) looks on during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates his goal with left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) and center Derek Stepan (21) as Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) looks on during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) (Credit: AP / Sean Kilpatrick) New York Rangers left wing Tanner Glass (15) and Ottawa Senators defenceman Fredrik Claesson (33) battle for the puck during the first period in Game 5 in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017.