Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 51° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    RangersSportsHockey

    Eastern Conference semifinals Game 6: Rangers vs. Senators

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Rangers host the Ottawa Senators in a must-win Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the Madison Square Garden. Ottawa leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

    Boxscore

    Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates with teammates Clarke MacArthur #16 and Erik Karlsson #65 after scoring a goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers during the first period in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.

    Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates with teammates Clarke MacArthur #16 and Erik Karlsson #65 after scoring a goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers during the first period in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.

    Dion Phaneuf #2 of the Ottawa Senators arrives
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Dion Phaneuf #2 of the Ottawa Senators arrives for the game against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Guy Boucher of the Ottawa Senators speaks with
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Guy Boucher of the Ottawa Senators speaks with the media prior to playing against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.

    (L-R) Chris Wideman #6, Tommy Wingels #57 and
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    (L-R) Chris Wideman #6, Tommy Wingels #57 and Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators arrive to play against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.

    Guy Boucher of the Ottawa Senators speaks with
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Guy Boucher of the Ottawa Senators speaks with the media prior to playing against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.

    Mike Condon #1 of the Ottawa Senators arrives
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Mike Condon #1 of the Ottawa Senators arrives for the game against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.

    Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators arrives
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators arrives for the game against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.