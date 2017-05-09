Eastern Conference semifinals Game 6: Rangers vs. Senators
The Rangers host the Ottawa Senators in a must-win Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the Madison Square Garden. Ottawa leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2.
Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates with teammates Clarke MacArthur #16 and Erik Karlsson #65 after scoring a goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers during the first period in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates with teammates Clarke MacArthur #16 and Erik Karlsson #65 after scoring a goal against Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers during the first period in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
Dion Phaneuf #2 of the Ottawa Senators arrives for the game against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Guy Boucher of the Ottawa Senators speaks with the media prior to playing against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
(L-R) Chris Wideman #6, Tommy Wingels #57 and Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators arrive to play against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
Guy Boucher of the Ottawa Senators speaks with the media prior to playing against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
Mike Condon #1 of the Ottawa Senators arrives for the game against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators arrives for the game against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.