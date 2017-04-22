Eastern Conference quarterfinals: Rangers vs. Canadiens Game 6
The Rangers host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Shea Weber #6 and Brandon Davidson #88 of the Montreal Canadiens warm up prior to Game Six against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2017 in New York City.
Shea Weber #6 and Brandon Davidson #88 of the Montreal Canadiens warm up prior to Game Six against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2017 in New York City.
(L-R) Andrei Markov #79 and Alexei Emelin #74 of the Montreal Canadiens prior to Game Six against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2017 in New York City.
(L-R) Nathan Beaulieu #28 and Torrey Mitchell #17 of the Montreal Canadiens prior to Game Six against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2017 in New York City.
Tomas Plekanec #14 of the Montreal Canadiens prior to Game Six against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2017 in New York City.
