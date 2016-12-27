Rangers vs. Senators
The Rangers topped the Ottawa Senators, 4-3, on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators collides with Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers makes a second period save against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Tom Pyatt #10 of the Ottawa Senators is stopped by Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second goal of the second period against the Ottawa Senators with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers checks Curtis Lazar #27 of the Ottawa Senators into teammate Jimmy Vesey #26 during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Mark Borowiecki #74 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his first-period goal against the New York Rangers with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the first period against Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Mark Borowiecki #74 of the Ottawa Senators checks Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Derek Stepan #21 and Mats Zuccarello #36 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Mike Condon #1 of the Ottawa Senators stops Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Zack Smith #15 (second from right) of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his first-period goal against the New York Rangers with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers misses a scoring chance in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Goaltender Brandon Halverson #75 of the New York Rangers looks on in the first period of a game against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
