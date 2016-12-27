Subscribe
    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers tries to check Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Rangers vs. Senators

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers topped the Ottawa Senators, 4-3, on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

    Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators collides
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 of the Ottawa Senators collides with Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers makes a second period save against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Tom Pyatt #10 of the Ottawa Senators is
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Tom Pyatt #10 of the Ottawa Senators is stopped by Antti Raanta #32 of the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers celebrates his second goal of the second period against the Ottawa Senators with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers checks Curtis Lazar #27 of the Ottawa Senators into teammate Jimmy Vesey #26 during the second period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Brady Skjei #76 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mark Borowiecki #74 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mark Borowiecki #74 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his first-period goal against the New York Rangers with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jimmy Vesey #26 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck in the first period against Mike Hoffman #68 of the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Mark Borowiecki #74 of the Ottawa Senators checks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mark Borowiecki #74 of the Ottawa Senators checks Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates Derek Stepan #21 and Mats Zuccarello #36 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Mike Condon #1 of the Ottawa Senators stops
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mike Condon #1 of the Ottawa Senators stops Ryan McDonagh #27 of the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Zack Smith #15 (second from right) of the
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Zack Smith #15 (second from right) of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his first-period goal against the New York Rangers with his teammates at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers misses a scoring chance in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nick Holden #22 of the New York Rangers celebrates his first-period goal against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Goaltender Brandon Halverson #75 of the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Goaltender Brandon Halverson #75 of the New York Rangers looks on in the first period of a game against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

