Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 41° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    RangersSportsHockey

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Matt Puempel #12 of the New York Rangers tries to play the puck in the first period against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

    Rangers vs. Flyers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck against Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

    Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers tries to keep the puck against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

    J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers battles against Radko Gudas #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Steve Mason #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Steve Mason #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.