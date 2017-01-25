Rangers vs. Flyers
The Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.
Mats Zuccarello #36 of the New York Rangers battles for the puck against Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the New York Rangers tries to keep the puck against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
J.T. Miller #10 of the New York Rangers battles against Radko Gudas #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Steve Mason #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.