The Rangers will have a front-loaded home schedule and a busy road schedule in the latter part of the regular season again this year.

One notable shift, according to the schedule released Thursday, is that the Rangers will play only 11 back-to-back games, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. They played 16 last season.

Additional highlights:

The Rangers with play 10 of the first 13 games and 13 of the first 18 at home. But in the second half of the season, when college basketball and other events are booked at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers will play 23 road games starting Jan. 20.

There are six home games on Fridays and seven on Saturdays — the most total (13) in a single season in franchise history.

The Winter Classic against the Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field on Jan. 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Rangers and Islanders will play four games, with the first two at the Garden on Oct. 19 and Jan. 13 and the other pair at Barclays Center on Feb. 15 and April 5.

Ten of the Rangers final 13 games of the season are against Metropolitan Division opponents.