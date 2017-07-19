The Rangers agreed to terms with free agent goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, the team announced on Wednesday.

Georgiev, 21, appeared in 27 games with TPS Turku of Liiga in Finland this past season, posting a 13-8-4 record, along with a 1.70 goals against average, .923 save percentage, and two shutouts.

Georgiev, a native of Moscow, Russia, participated in the Rangers’ annual prospect development camp this past June.