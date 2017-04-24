Five of the eight surviving NHL teams have playoff tickets available on the secondary market for less than $100, according to TicketIQ.com, which monitors the resale market.
The Rangers are not among them. Their lowest priced ticket for the three potential games at Madison Square Garden against the Senators in the second round was $235 as of Monday morning, making them the most expensive team along with the Oilers.
The $235 price is $17 less than their cheapest second-round ticket against the Capitals in 2015 but is up from $185 in 2013 and $161 in 2014 for second-round home games.
