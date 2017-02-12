COLUMBUS, Ohio — Goaltender Antti Raanta hasn’t started a game since Dec. 29 when the Rangers won in Arizona.

Here are a few reasons why: A lower-body injury, All-Star weekend and the NHL-mandated five-day break, the birth of his daughter and coach Alain Vigneault’s desire to have Henrik Lundqvist find a rhythm.

This is Raanta’s longest stretch of the season without a start, although he relieved Lundqvist twice, on Jan. 14 in Montreal and at home on Jan. 31 against the Blue Jackets.

Given all that, it makes sense that the Blueshirts’ very capable backup gets the call against the Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday, although Vigneault has not said so publicly. Throw in that Lundqvist has started 17 straight games, including an emotional 400th victory on Saturday, and it appears that it’s Raanta’s time again.

Vigneault, who understands Raanta’s value, said he was making decisions on his starting netminder on a game-by-game basis during the four-game homestand sweep by the Rangers, who have won five straight. Last year, Raanta’s first in New York, he was 11-6-2, with a 2.25 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. Before this season, Vigneault had said that ideally, Raanta would have a larger role, with Lundqvist playing between 55 and 60 games to keep him fresh.

So far, his numbers have been even better: In 15 starts, Raanta is 10-3 with a 2.21 goals-against-average and a .928 save percentage. Overall, he has appeared in 19 games, four in relief of Lundqvist, who has won 11 of the last 17 games and is 1-2-0 against the Blue Jackets this season.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Raanta also has two shutouts (on Dec. 9 in Chicago and Dec. 11 against the Devils) and became the first Rangers goaltender to blank opponents in two straight games since Mike Dunham in 2002-03.

The easy-going Finn will certainly have his opportunities down the stretch, with seven back-to-back sets remaining, including five in March, a month during which the Rangers (36-18-1) are on the road for 10 games.

With 27 games remaining, Lundqvist has already made 40 starts: He will likely start fewer than 20 more, depending on where the Rangers are slotted in the playoff race, but Raanta will get his share.

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Dan Girardi (ankle), who has missed the last two games, went through a full practice and could play Monday.