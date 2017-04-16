As the Rangers-Canadiens best-of-seven playoff series moves to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 Sunday, the games-within-the-games have begun.

During Sunday’s morning skate, the Rangers did not show any forward line combinations or defense pairs, which is common on game days and practices during the season, and coach Alain Vingeault twice declined to divulge his lineup during a press briefing afterward.

Henrik Lundqvist, who has been the Blueshirts’ most valuable player in the series, which is tied at a game apiece, will start in goal, but the lines and defense pairs remain a mystery, indication that there likely will be some tinkering.

It is possible that veteran defenseman Kevin Klein could draw into the lineup and see his first postseason action.

Forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Pirri, who have not appeared in either previous game, were on the ice late, so it appears that they remain healthy scratches.

And it would be surprising if Tanner Glass, who delivered 10 hits in Game 2, is on the bench.

“Anytime you’re playing a series against the same guys over and over you want to get those licks (in),” Glass said Sunday morning. “You can hear, you can feel, when you get a guy good a couple of times in a row. And you can see it in their play. You can tell when a guy goes back for a puck, he doesn’t want to get there first sometimes. He throws it away a little bit earlier than he might have in Game 1. So it’s nice to be able to see the results of the physicality, whereas in the (regular) season you might get a guy and the next two games are impacted, but you’re not playing against that guy the next two games.”

For the Canadiens, defenseman Brandon Davidson replaces Nikita Nesterov.

After winning Game 1 in Bell Centre 2-0, the Blueshirts were leading 3-2 until the final seconds of regulation of Game 2, when goalie Carey Price was pulled for an extra attacker and Tomas Plekanec forced overtime with a goal from in close with 17.3 seconds remaining. The Canadiens won late in the first overtime.

“I like the way we’ve been playing,” Vigneault said Sunday. “I like the fact that we’ve been able to generate some pretty good looks, and it might have slipped away from us last game, but if we get it done with 17 seconds left, everybody’s saying we played a textbook (third) period . . . We’ve turned the page.”

The Rangers were a decidedly average 21-16-4 at home during the regular season, although players insisted that the past doesn’t impact the present. Said center Mika Zibanejad: “We take one game at a time. I’m excited for the first playoff game at home this year.” Game 4 is on Tuesday at the Garden.

Sunday’s match could be decided by special teams: Neither team has a power-play goal in the series (each 0-7).

“Teams are so well prepared with video and scouting reports that everyone’s tendencies are pretty well known,” Jimmy Vesey said. “I think you’ve just got to find a way to get pucks to the net and hope to get one by the goalie. It’s going to be tough.”

“The penalty-kill has done a good job, we’re getting pucks out of the zone,” rookie defenseman Brady Skjei said, “so we’ve got to keep doing that and make sure Hank can see pucks from the point.”