Asking prices for Game 6 of the Canadiens-Rangers playoff series Saturday night at Madison Square Garden are the highest for any game of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, according to TicketIQ.com, which monitors a number of secondary ticket market sites.
There were just over 1,000 tickets for the game available on the resale market as of Friday afternoon, with the least expensive being $268 - up from $203 a week ago.
The Rangers lead the series, 3-2, and are in position to advance with a victory Saturday.
If there is a Game 7 in Montreal on Monday, the least expensive ticket was $97 as of Friday.
The cheapest Rangers home game ticket for the second round, if they advance, is $209.
