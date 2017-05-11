Rangers clean out lockers
The Rangers gathered at the team practice facility to clean out their lockers on Thursday following the team's elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Ryan McDonagh #27, New York Rangers captain, speaks to the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Members of the media congregate inside the New York Rangers locker room at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
A Stanley Cup replica filled with only six of 16 pucks rests inside the Rangers locker room at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended 10 wins short of hockey's most prized trophy after falling to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers speaks to the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers speaks to the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Rick Nash #61 of the New York Rangers speaks to the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Alain Vigneault, Rangers head coach, speaks to the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Brendan Smith #42 of the New York Rangers speaks to the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers speaks to the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Henrik Lundqvist #30, New York Rangers goalie, speaks to the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Antti Raanta #32, New York Rangers backup goalie, speaks to the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Derek Stepan #21 of the New York Rangers laughs as he speaks with the media at Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The Rangers' season ended on Tuesday, May 9 when the team lost to the Ottawa Senators four games to two in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
