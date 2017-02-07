With the win over Anaheim, Alain Vigneault became only the 15th coach to reach 600 victories in NHL history. He leads all NHL coaches in wins since 2006-07 with 491.

Vigneault, who signed a five-year contract on June 21, 2013 and agreed to a two-year extension earlier this month, ranks fourth on the Rangers all-time wins list and sixth in games coached. He previously coached the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens.

“Good players. You need good players, and that’s what I’ve been fortunate to have,” Vigneault said.

Call it a full house

The Rangers are at the maximum roster of 23, with 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies, so two forwards (Brandon Pirri and Matt Puempel) and a blueliner (Adam Clendening) were healthy scratches against the Ducks on Tuesday.

It was the first time this year that the roster was not missing a player who as injured or ill.

Pirri sat for the third game, Puempel would have dressed, according to Vigneault, if Kevin Hayes (leg) couldn’t play, and Clendening, was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game.

“With Kevin in the lineup, we have real good balance,” Vigneault said before the game. “We’re capable of putting Quickie (Jesper Fast) on the fourth line, so if you want to play a high-tempo, fast game, you have to roll your lines, keep your shifts short and play with pace.”

Ice chips

Rangers defenseman Marc Staal, who tried to play through the flu Sunday against Calgary and didn’t practice Monday, rebounded in the first period, playing 6:33, and recording his fourth assist of the season on Oscar Lindberg’s goal and blocking two shots . . . The Ducks were the second of four Western Conference opponents to visit Madison Square Garden this week and the only team that the Rangers hadn’t faced this season. They will play in Anaheim on March 26 during a West Coast swing.