MONTREAL — Rangers coach Alain Vigneault saw his team apparently fall behind again on an early goal on Saturday, but challenged the call on the ice, and his argument that goaltender Antti Raanta was hindered caused the ruling to be overturned.

Just four minutes in, Andrew Shaw was bumped by Kevin Klein near the crease, making contact with Raanta, who couldn’t recover to stop a high backhander from the right side from winger Phillip Danault. Replays seemed to show that the off-balance Shaw, who was later ejected on a major interference call for a hit on Jesper Fast at 16:56 of the first period, added a little extra at the end.

After a review, the goal was overturned, citing interference by Shaw. He also had been whistled for interference at 12:20 of the first, and exited with a total of 22 penalty minutes.

Raanta exits with injury

Raanta, who stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period, left with a lower-body injury (Henrik Lundqvist replaced him at the start of the second period) and so the Rangers could be in the market for a backup goaltender. Raanta is 10-4 in 18 appearances.

Magnus Hellberg, Brandon Halverson and Mackenzie Skapski are the short-term options in Hartford.

Hrivik’s time running out

Marek Hrivik, who is 0-2-2 in 16 games since Dec. 6, did not dress for the second consecutive night. It appears his spot is in danger whenever center Mika Zibanejad returns from a broken fibula. Zibanejad, who hasn’t played since Nov. 20, is expected to skate in a full practice with the team on Monday and could play next week. Hrivik would have to clear waivers to be assigned to the AHL . . . Defenseman Marc Staal, who is undergoing concussion protocol, missed his fourth straight game. Vigneault provided no update, which is not a good sign . . . Adam Clendening was cut over the right eye in the first but was treated on the bench and returned . . . Brandon’s Pirri’s first-period goal was his first since Dec. 11 and snapped an 0-for-6 team slump on the power play.