HIGHLIGHTS Blueshirts lost chance to deny Jackets streak record

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — A sense of disappointment seemed to be in the air in the Rangers locker room after practice on Friday. Though the Rangers will be taking on the team with the NHL’s best record when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night, they won’t have the opportunity to be part of history.

The Blue Jackets lost for the first time in five weeks Thursday when they fell on the road at Washington, 5-0, to end their winning streak at 16 games. The loss left them one game short of tying the NHL record for longest win streak, set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. Had Columbus managed to beat Washington, they would have returned home Saturday to face the Rangers with a chance of breaking the record.

And so, while all of the Rangers were careful to say that this remains a big game, matching the team with the best record in the league (Columbus is 27-6-4, for 58 points) against the team with the third best record (the Rangers are 27-13-1, for 55), they couldn’t deny that frankly, it’s just not special.

“Obviously, there would have been a lot of hype going into the game (Saturday), and now, there will be more of a — you know, us coming to Columbus game,’’ goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said with a laugh.

Even coach Alain Vigneault admitted he had looked forward to the challenge of trying to stop the Blue Jackets from breaking the record.

“I did, to tell you the truth,’’ Vigneault said. “I did think about it a little bit, but it wasn’t meant to be.’’

So now the Rangers will just go about the mundane business of trying to take two points off a division opponent in midseason game. And they’ll have to try and do it without forward Rick Nash, who is close, but not ready yet, to return from a groin strain.

Nash, who practiced with the team Friday, said it made little sense to force things by putting him into the last game before the Rangers have five days off as part of their “bye week.’’

“The doctor wants me to wait till there’s no pain,’’ Nash said. “I still feel it a bit out there, so we figured . . . these five days off will help.’’

Nash said he is “very optimistic’’ he’ll be able to play when the Rangers return from their break Jan. 13 at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“That’s the plan,’’ he said.

Notes & quotes: F Pavel Buchnevich, who has been practicing in a non-contact jersey, practiced fully and was assigned to AHL Hartford, where Vigneault said he will play Saturday night for the Wolf Pack and stay there on a “day-to-day’’ basis before the Rangers decide when to bring him back . . . Vigneault said Mika Zibanejad, who is coming back from a broken leg, skated on his own before practice and the team believes he should be ready to return shortly after the break.