Ironman defenseman Dan Girardi, who has skated in 774 Rangers games, which puts him ninth on the team’s all-time list, missed the Predators game Thursday with a stitched up and badly swollen ankle.

Girardi, who had played 40 consecutive games and entered Thursday ranked fifth in the NHL in blocked shots with 132, was grounded by the injury, suffered on two blocks against the Anaheim Ducks in Tuesday’s 4-1 win.

Coach Alain Vigneault said that Girardi could be available Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche, if the swelling goes down. “I’m hoping that it won’t be very long,” he said. Girardi, who is 3-7-10 in 47 games this season, leads the NHL in blocked shots since 2007-08 with 1,616.

Game on

Because of the snowstorm, the Bruins asked the league to reschedule Thursday night’s game with the Sharks. But the NHL said, according to the team, that schedules and TD Garden availability did not allow the match to be rescheduled. As a result, fans with tickets for the game who couldn’t attend are being allowed to exchange them for a game before Dec. 31, 2017.

For fans in New York, there is a different option. “We communicate with our customers directly,” a Rangers spokesman said Thursday, “and will handle it on a case-by-case basis.”

Blue notes

On a side-by-side race to the puck on the first shift of the game, Michael Grabner and Colin Wilson collided and crashed into the corner boards. Both stayed face down on the ice and trainers ran out. Each player went off gingerly, but both returned. Grabner scored midway through the second period . . . Forwards Brandon Pirri and Matt Puempel were healthy scratches . . . The referees were Gord Dwyer and Jean Hebert. Because of weather issues, linesmen Tony Sericolo and Kory Nagy replaced the original duo.