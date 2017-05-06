OTTAWA — Kyle Turris scored 6:28 into overtime with a shot through Henrik Lundqvist’s pads as the Senators rallied to beat the Rangers, 5-4, in Game 5 on Saturday to take a 3-2 series lead and put the Rangers on the brink of elimination.

The Rangers, who failed to protect another late lead in Ottawa and gave up the tying goal with 1:26 left, nearly won it early in overtime. J.T. Miller hit the crossbar with under four minutes gone and then Michael Grabner deflected a shot past Craig Anderson at 4:12 but the goal was waved off because his stick was above the height of the crossbar.

Game 6 is Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Home teams have won all five games in the series.

The Senators rallied from a late 5-3 deficit to win, 6-5, in double overtime at home in Game 2. The Sens are 4-0 all-time in overtime against the Rangers, and 5-1 in overtime in this year’s playoffs. They are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in 10 years.

Rookie Jimmy Vesey scored his first NHL playoff goal at 7:12 of the third period to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead, but former Ranger Derick Brassard, who came on the ice as an extra attacker when Anderson was pulled, tied it with 1:26 left after his pinballing shot bounced off Tanner Glass and then Brendan Smith’s skate before trickling past Lundqvist. It was his first goal of the series.

Vesey, who assisted on defenseman Nick Holden’s goal earlier, got just enough of the puck past the Ottawa goal line before Anderson grabbed the puck with his glove. The goal initially was waved off, but a review quickly reversed the call, as the replays showed the puck clearly over the line.

In Game 2, the last time the Blueshirts were here, they coughed up two-goal leads three times and it happened once again in this matinee.

On Saturday, Jesper Fast finished an odd-man rush and Holden, who scored in Game 4, beat Anderson at 5:13 in the first period for an early lead, temporarily silencing the crowd.

But the Senators responded as Mark Stone scored off a scramble in front after Lundqvist’s fumble behind the net, cutting the lead in half at 6:30 with the third goal in 1:56, and Senators grabbed the momentum in a back-and-forth game.

They scored two goals in 33 seconds in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. Mike Hoffman one-timed a pass from the right circle at 8:17 and then Tom Pyatt’s tip slid under Lundqvist. The Rangers tied it as 3 after a strong shift, a turnaround shot by Grabner off a loose puck was nudged in by Ryan McDonagh at the right post to tie it at 3 with 2:11 left in the second.