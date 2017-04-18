The Rangers know the situation they’re in.

Lose at Madison Square Garden tonight, where they have dropped six straight postseason games, and the playoff series with the Montreal Canadiens is all but over.

Two of the Rangers leaders said Tuesday morning that the mood was upbeat, despite being down 2-1 in the best-of-seven first round.

“The feeling is: win the game, tie series,” alternate captain Marc Staal said. “We’re kinda chomping at the bit to get after it. Our mindset is to go and win a game . . . We’ve got to play with some intensity and obviously, some desperation, but at the same time, just relax a little bit, play our game, go out there and compete and try to win a game.”

Said captain Ryan McDonagh: “Can’t afford to have two subpar games in a row, but we’re confident that we’re going to play the right way tonight.”

Of course, Carey Price and the Canadiens, who have played three good games, would like nothing better than to win tonight and have a chance to wrap up the series on Thursday at Bell Centre.

The Rangers’ core players, the experienced players and the leading scorers on the top three lines need to come through during 5-on-5 and on the power play, which is 0-for-10.

It appears that rookie Pavel Buchnevich will join one power play unit. “Every unit’s got a couple guys with big shots,” McDonagh said. “With Pavel, the thing is he can move it quick, too. He’s got the skill to see the ice really well; if he can’t get a shot off quick, he’s going to be able to get the puck in the hands of somebody who’s got a lane. We’ve got to move the puck quick and get it down to the net.”

Conversely, the penalty-kill also has to improve. The Canadiens scored twice with the man-advantage on Sunday. “We can make some better reads on entries and when they have full possession,” Staal said.

In their favor, the Rangers have won five of the last seven playoff games they have played when trailing in a series, going back to Game 5 of the second round against the Capitals in 2015. They’ve also won Game 4 in four of their last six playoff series, dating back to the Eastern Conference Final against the Canadiens in 2014.

“No doubt that experience is a good thing to have,” said coach Alain Vigneault, who added that he has chosen his lineup but would not reveal his decisions.

His advice to players? “You’ve gotta breathe, you’ve gotta go out, you’ve gotta play.”