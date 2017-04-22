With the media crush and the buzz surrounding an opportunity to advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs and knock the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series Saturday night, Derek Stepan said earlier in the day that the team had to zero in on just one question:

“What gave us success in the series so far and how do we apply that through 60 minutes? That’s all you need to focus on, you go any further and you let your mind wander and it’s just not worth it.”

After a morning skate at Madison Square Garden, head coach Alain Vigneault vowed that the Rangers would play with intensity at home, where players were counting on a supportive, loud crowd on Seventh Avenue.

“We are going to be urgent,” he said, and for the second consecutive day, said he believed the 0-for-14 power play “was due.”

Words don’t guarantee victories. The Rangers need to take a game from a team similar to the Blueshirts, but facing elimination.

“We’ve been in this situation before, we know they’re going to play hard,” said Henrik Lundqvist. “We’re a confident group, but we’re going to need our best game. You want to take charge, you don’t want to wait for something to happen, but you need your smartness too. In Montreal, we liked our compete level and determination. I hope we can grow each game and get better and better.”

If necessary, Game 7 would be back at Bell Centre on Monday. The winner of the series will face either the Ottawa Senators or the Boston Bruins in the second round. The Senators lead the Bruins 3-2, with Game 6 in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

The Blueshirts will roll the lineup that has won the past two games.

On the brink of elimination, and with Andrew Shaw (upper-body injury) out for tonight, Habs coach Claude Julien moved some players around up front and on the blue line. Brian Flynn was added in Shaw’s spot on the third line, Michael McCarron was installed on the fourth line and third-pair defenseman Nathan Beaulieu was replaced by Brandon Davidson.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS

FORWARDS

Jimmy Vesey-Derek Stepan-Rick Nash

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Pavel Buchnevich

J.T. Miller-Kevin Hayes-Mats Zuccarello

Michael Grabner-Oscar Lindberg-Jesper Fast

DEFENSE

Ryan McDonagh-Dan Girardi

Marc Staal-Nick Holden

Brady Skjei-Brendan Smith

GOALIES

Henrik Lundqvist

Antti Raanta

CANADIENS

FORWARDS

Max Pacioretty-Phillip Danault-Alex Radulov

Arturri Lehkonen-Tomas Plekanec-Brendan Gallagher

Paul Byron-Brian Flynn-Alex Galchenyuk

Dwight King-Steve Ott-Michael McCarron

DEFENSE

Alexei Markov- Shea Weber

Alexi Emelin- Jeff Petry

Brendan Davidson -Jamie Benn

GOALIES

Carey Price

Al Montoya