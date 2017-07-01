Not only did the Rangers land Kevin Shattenkirk, a star defenseman, as the free-agent market opened on Saturday, they secured an experienced backup for Henrik Lundqvist. Ondrej Pavelec, formerly of the Winnipeg Jets, agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million.

The Czech goaltender, 29, who has a career mark of 152-158-47, with a 2.87 goals-against-average and a .907 save percentage, replaces Antti Raanta, who played well here for two seasons and was traded to Arizona with Derek Stepan last week in exchange for the No. 7 overall pick in the draft (Lias Andersson) and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

Pavelec, who struggled with a concussion and a knee injury last season, will be expected to start between 20 and 25 games. He won 21 or more games for five consecutive seasons, first with the Atlanta Thrashers, before arriving in Winnipeg. He was 4-4 in eight starts, as Connor Hellebuyck, 24, assumed the starting role. It will be the first time in five seasons that the Rangers have a former NHL starter as Lundqvist’s understudy. Cam Talbot and Raanta handled the duties more than capably the last four years.

The two signings didn’t fill all the holes, general manager Jeff Gorton said, particularly at center, where Mika Zibanejad and Kevin Hayes currently rank 1-2. The third and fourth-line pivots are unclear at this point. Besides Stepan’s absence, Oscar Lindberg was grabbed by Las Vegas in the expansion draft.

“We know it’s a need,” Gorton said. “We have the luxury of (winger) J.T. Miller, who we feel is a natural center and at some point we’re hoping to make that move; but we’ve had discussions with some teams and some trade scenarios. We’ll see where it takes us.”

Gorton, who has about $8.3 million left in salary cap room, also has to sign two restricted free agents, Zibanejad and right wing Jesper Fast, and noted that talks were “moving in the right direction.”