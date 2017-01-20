Imagine, if on a regular basis, that the Rangers could walk into Madison Square Garden and depart a few hours later with a win. That pleasant stroll back into the Manhattan night hasn’t happened enough this season.

If not for an NHL-high 16 victories on the road, the Blueshirts might be looking up at a Metro Division playoff berth. A 13-9-1 record at home isn’t cutting it.

Without a doubt, things were going swimmingly when the team’s 90th season began. The Blueshirts won eight of the first 10 under the iconic roof. They have been 5-7-1 since, and have dropped five of the last seven on home ice by a combined score of 29-21.

It won’t be a cakewalk to raise that record.

Of the 18 home games remaining, nine are with Metropolitan Division opponents and two with Montreal, the Atlantic Division leaders. There are five visits from Western Conference clubs and the two Florida teams come north. The Rangers have two games before the All-Star break: On Monday against the Kings and Wednesday against the Flyers.

Like John Tortorella, his predecessor, Alain Vigneault insists there is no different strategy when playing at home, except for the home-side advantage in getting matchups on the last change. “There are no easy games,” Vigneault has said several times this season.

But this season the Stanley Cup contenders have piled up points in their rinks. Consider: The Penguins, 19-2-2; the Capitals, 18-5-1; the Blackhawks, 17-5-4; the Blue Jackets, 16-4-1; the Canadiens, 16-4-2, the Blues, 16-5-4.

In the last two seasons, the Rangers were a strong home club: 27-10-4 and 25-11-5. But a regular-season home record doesn’t foreshadow a deep playoff run because in 2013-14 they were 20-17-4 and made the Stanley Cup finals. Strong at home can make the Garden a tougher building for opponents, especially if fan support helps energize players. The Rangers haven’t given them a lot to cheer about recently.

The Rangers have been plagued by slow starts, a lack of structure on defense, average goaltending and a tendency to get a little too fancy, rather than play a simple, hard, north-south game until too late. Those traits surfaced in losses to Ottawa, Buffalo, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

“We owe it to ourselves . . . to prepare for every game, to execute, to give ourselves a chance,” Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh said after the 4-1 loss to the Sabres on Jan. 3 . “It’s happened here too many times. If we don’t find a way to bring that intensity and execution night in and night out, we’re going to see ourselves fall off.”