Rangers in 100 Greatest NHL Players
The NHL honored the 100 greatest players in league history as part of its 100-year celebration. Here is each former Rangers player to make the top 100.
Andy Bathgate (1952-64)(Credit: AP)
Career stats
Games: 1,069 | Goals: 349 | Assists: 624 | Points: 973
Max Bentley (1953-54)(Credit: AP)
Career stats
Games: 646 | Goals: 245 | Assists: 299 | Points: 544
Johnny Bower (1953-54)(Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)
Career stats
Games: 552 | Wins: 250 | Losses: 195 | Ties: 90 | GAA: 2.51
Pavel Bure (2002-03)(Credit: AP / MARK LENNIHAN)
Career stats
Games: 702 | Goals: 437 | Assists: 342 | Points: 779
Marcel Dionne (1987-89)(Credit: AP / Anonymous)
Career stats
Games: 1,348 | Goals: 731 | Assists: 1,040 | Points: 1,771
Phil Esposito (1975-81)(Credit: AP)
Career stats
Games: 1,281 | Goals: 717 | Assists: 873 | Points: 1,590
Mike Gartner (1990-94)(Credit: The Topps Company)
Career stats
Games: 1,432 | Goals: 708 | Assists: 627 | Points: 1,335
Bernie Geoffrion (1966-68)(Credit: AP, 1954)
Career stats
Games: 883 | Goals: 393 | Assists: 429 | Points: 822
Wayne Gretzky (1996-99)(Credit: Getty Images / Robert Laberge)
Career stats
Games: 1,487 | Goals: 894 | Assists: 1,963 | Points: 2,857
Doug Harvey (1961-64)(Credit: The Topps Company)
Career stats
Games: 1,113 | Goals: 88 | Assists: 452 | Points: 540
Tim Horton (1969-71)(Credit: The Topps Company)
Career stats
Games: 1,446 | Goals: 115 | Assists: 403 | Points: 518
Jaromir Jagr (2004-08)(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)
Career stats as of Jan. 27, 2017
Games: 1,679 | Goals: 758 | Assists: 1,139 | Points: 1,897
Jari Kurri (1996)(Credit: DAVID ZALUBOWSKI)
Career stats
Games: 1,251 | Goals: 601 | Assists: 797 | Points: 1,398
Pat LaFontaine (1997-98)(Credit: Getty Images)
Career stats
Games: 865 | Goals: 468 | Assists: 545 | Points: 1,013
Guy Lafleur (1988-89)(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / BILL KOSTROUN)
Career stats
Games: 1,126 | Goals: 560 | Assists: 793 | Points: 1,353
Brian Leetch (1987-2004)(Credit: Reuters)
Career stats
Games: 1,129 | Goals: 240 | Assists: 741 | Points: 981
Eric Lindros (2001-04)(Credit: AP / KATHY WILLENS)
Career stats
Games: 760 | Goals: 372 | Assists: 493 | Points: 865
Mark Messier (1991-97, 2000-04)(Credit: AP, 1994)
Career stats
Games: 1,756 | Goals: 694 | Assists: 1,193 | Points: 1,887
Howie Morenz (1935-36)(Credit: AP)
Career stats
Games: 550 | Goals: 271 | Assists: 201 | Points: 472
Brad Park (1969-75)(Credit: AP)
Career stats
Games: 1,113 | Goals: 213 | Assists: 683 | Points: 1,429
Jacques Plante (1963-65)(Credit: AP/ Harry Cabluck)
Career stats
Games: 837 | Wins: 437 | Losses: 246 | Ties: 145 | GAA: 2.38
Jean Ratelle (1960-1975)(Credit: The Topps Company)
Career stats
Games: 1,281 | Goals: 491 | Assists: 776 | Points: 1,267
Luc Robitaille (1995-97)(Credit: Getty Images / Noah Graham)
Career stats
Games: 1,431 | Goals: 668 | Assists: 726 | Points: 1,394
Terry Sawchuk (1969-70)(Credit: AP)
Career stats
Games: 971 | Wins: 447 | Losses: 330 | Ties: 172 | GAA: 2.51
Brendan Shanahan (2006-08)(Credit: Newsday / Paul J. Bereswill (2008))
Career stats
Games:1,524 | Goals: 656 | Assists: 698 | Points: 1,354
