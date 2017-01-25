Subscribe
    New York Rangers' Mark Messier celebrates his second-period (Credit: AP / Ron Frehm)

    New York Rangers' Mark Messier celebrates his second-period goal against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday, June 14, 1994.

    Rangers in 100 Greatest NHL Players


    The NHL honored the 100 greatest players in league history as part of its 100-year celebration. Here is each former Rangers player to make the top 100.

    Andy Bathgate (1952-64)

    (Credit: AP)

    Games: 1,069 | Goals: 349 | Assists: 624 | Points: 973

    Max Bentley (1953-54)

    (Credit: AP)

    Games: 646 | Goals: 245 | Assists: 299 | Points: 544

    Johnny Bower (1953-54)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

    Games: 552 | Wins: 250 | Losses: 195 | Ties: 90 | GAA: 2.51

    Pavel Bure (2002-03)

    (Credit: AP / MARK LENNIHAN)

    Games: 702 | Goals: 437 | Assists: 342 | Points: 779

    Marcel Dionne (1987-89)

    (Credit: AP / Anonymous)

    Games: 1,348 | Goals: 731 | Assists: 1,040 | Points: 1,771

    Phil Esposito (1975-81)

    (Credit: AP)

    Games: 1,281 | Goals: 717 | Assists: 873 | Points: 1,590

    Mike Gartner (1990-94)

    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    Games: 1,432 | Goals: 708 | Assists: 627 | Points: 1,335

    Bernie Geoffrion (1966-68)

    (Credit: AP, 1954)

    Games: 883 | Goals: 393 | Assists: 429 | Points: 822

    Wayne Gretzky (1996-99)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Robert Laberge)

    Games: 1,487 | Goals: 894 | Assists: 1,963 | Points: 2,857

    Doug Harvey (1961-64)

    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    Games: 1,113 | Goals: 88 | Assists: 452 | Points: 540

    Tim Horton (1969-71)

    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    Games: 1,446 | Goals: 115 | Assists: 403 | Points: 518

    Jaromir Jagr (2004-08)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    Games: 1,679 | Goals: 758 | Assists: 1,139 | Points: 1,897

    Jari Kurri (1996)

    (Credit: DAVID ZALUBOWSKI)

    Games: 1,251 | Goals: 601 | Assists: 797 | Points: 1,398

    Pat LaFontaine (1997-98)

    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Games: 865 | Goals: 468 | Assists: 545 | Points: 1,013

    Guy Lafleur (1988-89)

    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / BILL KOSTROUN)

    Games: 1,126 | Goals: 560 | Assists: 793 | Points: 1,353

    Brian Leetch (1987-2004)

    (Credit: Reuters)

    Games: 1,129 | Goals: 240 | Assists: 741 | Points: 981

    Eric Lindros (2001-04)

    (Credit: AP / KATHY WILLENS)

    Games: 760 | Goals: 372 | Assists: 493 | Points: 865

    Mark Messier (1991-97, 2000-04)

    (Credit: AP, 1994)

    Games: 1,756 | Goals: 694 | Assists: 1,193 | Points: 1,887

    Howie Morenz (1935-36)

    (Credit: AP)

    Games: 550 | Goals: 271 | Assists: 201 | Points: 472

    Brad Park (1969-75)

    (Credit: AP)

    Games: 1,113 | Goals: 213 | Assists: 683 | Points: 1,429

    Jacques Plante (1963-65)

    (Credit: AP/ Harry Cabluck)

    Games: 837 | Wins: 437 | Losses: 246 | Ties: 145 | GAA: 2.38

    Jean Ratelle (1960-1975)

    (Credit: The Topps Company)

    Games: 1,281 | Goals: 491 | Assists: 776 | Points: 1,267

    Luc Robitaille (1995-97)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Noah Graham)

    Games: 1,431 | Goals: 668 | Assists: 726 | Points: 1,394

    Terry Sawchuk (1969-70)

    (Credit: AP)

    Games: 971 | Wins: 447 | Losses: 330 | Ties: 172 | GAA: 2.51

    Brendan Shanahan (2006-08)

    (Credit: Newsday / Paul J. Bereswill (2008))

    Games:1,524 | Goals: 656 | Assists: 698 | Points: 1,354

