Stomachs churn. Muscles ache. What-ifs spin through the brain.

“It’s never easy to sleep after an overtime loss,” Derek Stepan said Saturday.

For the Rangers, Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss in Game 2 to the Canadiens was an especially excruciating loss because the Blueshirts were 17.3 seconds away from taking a 2-0 series lead.

Trailing by a goal, the desperate Canadiens made a tremendous push in the last 10 minutes of the third period while the Rangers — in their own words — sat back and tried to protect the lead. That fact kept Stepan and the Rangers tossing and turning in their Montreal hotel.

Imagine the nightmarish mental replay: With Carey Price pulled for an extra skater, Tomas Plekanec’s sliding shot went past a stickless, kneeling Nick Holden and Henrik Lundqvist into the far corner of the net with 17.3 seconds to play to tie the game at 3 and force overtime.

After the shock and having emptied the tank defending, there was little left to generate enough chances against Price in overtime: eight shots on goal for the Rangers as opposed to 13 for the Habs. Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber blasted a shot in overtime off a rush that beat Lundqvist, but it hit the post.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Finally, in another in-the-paint battle, the lasting image was of Alexander Radulov, with two assists in the game, jamming a rebound under Lundqvist with 1:26 left in overtime to give Montreal a crushing 4-3 win.

The overtime goal was set up by Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty, who stole the puck from Rick Nash at center ice and started the winning play. Nash had scored midway through the second period to tie the score at 2.

“We were just trying to find a way to hang on,” said Stepan. “In OT, we were playing a little too safe. After they score a goal, you have to be able to get back on your toes . . . and make adjustments.”

The strategy wasn’t totally wrong, Stepan insisted. “You watch all the playoff games, teams get up by a goal, they play high-percentage; we were 17 seconds away,” he said. “We needed to get on the forecheck, that would be my adjustment.”

And now, the Rangers, who won Game 1 on Wednesday, 2-0, need a quick bounce-back at home. Game 3 is tonight at Madison Square Garden, with Game 4 also at MSG on Tuesday and the first-round series in the balance.

Although the Rangers were 20-16-4 at home during the season, players said there won’t be a carryover.

“In the regular season we had our struggles,” said Rick Nash, “but this is a new season, and everything that has happened before has been erased.”

Scoring three goals on Price, as elite a goaltender as Henrik Lundqvist is, provides some confidence, and Nash said: “I still think we can get more traffic in front of him. There’s always lots of momentum swings. After that last goal it’s hard to say they don’t have some [momentum], but we split the series there, there’s got to be some momentum in that, too.”

At home, the Rangers said they have several objectives: to ratchet up their speed, box out effectively to prevent the crease-front goals and feed off the energy of the home crowd, as the Canadiens did at Bell Centre.

“When you get into a playoff game, there needs to be some physicality,” said Stepan, “and we want to use our speed. We’ve got to find a balance; if we’re sharp through the neutral zone, we’ll get our looks.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Even with very little sleep, along with the what-ifs, Saturday brought some perspective. “We’re pretty familiar with each other and the matchups out there now,” said Ryan McDonagh, who played a team-high 33:18 on Friday. “We’re just focusing on trying to have a good start [at home] and have some pride there.”

Blue notes

There have been no power-play goals in the first two games: the Rangers and Habs are each 7-for-7 on the penalty-kill . . . The Rangers have a 6-3 record in the last nine series in which they split the first two games . . . The combined hits recorded in the first two games were 227 (Rangers 119, Canadiens 108). The 74 hits by the Blueshirts on Friday (Tanner Glass had a game-high 10) were the most the Rangers have recorded in a playoff game since the NHL began to track hits in 1997-98.