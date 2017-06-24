CHICAGO — These are the selections the Rangers made Saturday on the second day of the NHL Draft:
Brandon Crawley, defenseman. London Knights, OHL.
No. 123, fourth round. Acquired from San Jose for pick No. 102.
Born in Glen Rock, N.J., the 20-year-old, 6-foot-1 lefty had seven goals and 27 points in 61 games last season . . . known as a physical, defense-first player.
Calle Sjalin, defenseman. Timra, Swedish league.
No. 145, fifth round.
The 6-foot-1, 17-year-old lefty was ranked 44 among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Before being loaned to Timra at the end of last season, he was 5-10-15 in 34 games for Osterlunds IK, a Division 1 team.
Dominik Lakatos, center. Bilo Tygri Liberec, Czech Republic
No. 157, sixth round
The 20-year-old also plays left wing, and was ranked 50th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He was 10-12-22 in 41 games last season and 8-5-13 in 16 playoff games.
Morgan Barron, left wing. St. Andrew’s College, Ontario
No. 174, acquired from San Jose for No. 102
Born in Halifax, the 18-year-old Barron is 6-foot-2, 201 and committed to Cornell University next season. In 46 games for St. Andrews, a boarding school in Aurora, he was 28-22-50.
Patrik Virta, left wing. TPS Turku, Finland
No. 207, seventh round
Virta, 21, is a right-hander who scored 14 goals and 26 points in 49 games last season and was 5-1-6 in six playoff games. He’s 5-11, 176 pounds.
