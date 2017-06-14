Matt Puempel, the 24-year-old Rangers left wing who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
By signing Puempel, the Rangers beat a deadline for compliance with rules for the upcoming expansion draft to fill the roster for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Puempel had six goals and nine points in 27 games last season after being claimed on waivers from Ottawa on Nov. 21.
The Blueshirts had to sign one of four restricted free-agent forwards, either Puempel, whose salary was $900,000 last season, Oscar Lindberg, Jesper Fast or Brandon Pirri, to comply. The value of Puempel’s extension was not immediately known but a five-percent minimum increase is required.
All four forwards still are expected to be exposed when each team submits a list of either nine or 11 players to be protected from being selected by the Knights next week.
